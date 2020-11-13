Birdsall, Felice “Fee”

WALWORTH/MACEDON:Peacefully passed away on November 6, 2020, at the age of 77. She was born to John and Felice DeRosa on April 13, 1943 in New York City. Felice is survived by her husband of 53 years, Russell Birdsall Jr. When she received compliments on the length of her marriage, Felice would say the first 52 years are the hardest. She is also survived by her three children and two grandchildren. Felice will be remembered for her kind and giving nature. She had compassion and love for her family, friends, community, and humanity. As those who have met Felice can attest, she made one feel welcomed and cared about. Perhaps that explains her passion for volunteering and donating to so many charitable organizations. If Felice could serve those in need, she did so, and then did a bit more. Along with helping others, Felice was known for her wit and seemingly endless trivia knowledge. A wonder with numbers, Felice made it a point of pride to use coupons and sales. As she said often, it was the hunt for a bargain that was ‘fun’. Felice not only had book smarts, she had a wealth of home spun wisdom. She had a gift for having the right saying for a given situation. For example, ‘Use it up, wear it out, make it do or do without’, ‘There is a strawberry and a banana berry, but there is no li-berry.’ And ‘Clearance is the sign I was born under’. While we, whose lives Felice has touched, will miss her, there are no goodbyes. She will live in our hearts and thoughts. Felice was truly a, ‘gift that keeps on giving’. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to Smile Train in memory of Felice.