Bishop, Bessie M. (Porter) 

WOLCOTT: Bessie Bishop, 98, passed away, Tuesday, December 19, 2023 in Rochester General Hospital.

In keeping with Bessie’s wishes there will be no public calling hours or service. A private family burial will be in the Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

Bessie requested memorial contributions be direct to the Wolcott Presbyterian Church, 11988 W. Main Street, Wolcott, New York 14590.

She was born on November 9, 1925 in Huron, the daughter of the late Charles and Mildred (O’Brien) Porter. She was a 1944 graduate of Leavenworth Central. When she was younger she worked in the defense factory in Syracuse during the end of WWII. Bessie enjoyed cooking in her early years, gardening, shopping and reading.

Bessie is survived by her loving and supportive children Linda (Lee) Bastian, Karen Tyler and Wendy (Donald) Sipes; her grandchildren Jill Martin and David (Sarah) Sipes; a great grandson Michael Martin; Several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her husband Ezra F. who passed away May 17, 2011; her son-in-law Gary Tyler and several sisters and brothers.