Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 25th 2023, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Bishop, Bessie M. (Porter) 

by WayneTimes.com
December 25, 2023

WOLCOTT: Bessie Bishop, 98, passed away, Tuesday, December 19, 2023 in Rochester General Hospital.

In keeping with Bessie’s wishes there will be no public calling hours or service. A private family burial will be in the Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

Bessie requested memorial contributions be direct to the Wolcott Presbyterian Church, 11988 W. Main Street, Wolcott, New York 14590.

She was born on November 9, 1925 in Huron, the daughter of the late Charles and Mildred (O’Brien) Porter. She was a 1944 graduate of Leavenworth Central. When she was younger she worked in the defense factory in Syracuse during the end of WWII. Bessie enjoyed cooking in her early years, gardening, shopping and reading.

Bessie is survived by her loving and supportive children Linda (Lee) Bastian, Karen Tyler and Wendy (Donald) Sipes; her grandchildren Jill Martin and David (Sarah) Sipes; a great grandson Michael Martin; Several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her husband Ezra F. who passed away May 17, 2011; her son-in-law Gary Tyler and several sisters and brothers.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Bishop, Bessie M. (Porter) 

WOLCOTT: Bessie Bishop, 98, passed away, Tuesday, December 19, 2023 in Rochester General Hospital. In keeping with Bessie’s wishes there will be no public calling hours or service. A private family burial will be in the Huron Evergreen Cemetery. Bessie requested memorial contributions be direct to the Wolcott Presbyterian Church, 11988 W. Main Street, Wolcott, […]

Read More
Gulick, Frank H. 

WILLIAMSON: Passed away on December 20, 2023 at the age of 71.  Predeceased by his wife, Deanna; parents,  Frank & Beryl; sister, Ester Bussey. He is survived by his sisters, Laura Bushey, Helen (Vern) Pratt, & Arlene Poormon; children, Frank Jr., Annette, Nick, Michael, Lynn & Lori; close friend, Mario Formicola; many grandchildren, nieces & […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square