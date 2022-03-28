Bishop, Sandra (Sandi) Jewett

1944-2022

SODUS: Sandra (Sandi) Jewett Bishop, 77, of Sodus, NY, passed away on March 24, 2022 in Rochester, NY.

Funeral service will be private. Norton Funeral Home, Sodus will be handling the arrangements.

Sandi was born in Lafayette, Indiana to Pauline and John R. Jewett on September 23, 1944. She went to high school at Sweet Home High School, Amherst, NY and graduated in 1962. She, along with her husband William E. Bishop, owned and operated the Sodus Cold Storage Company. For many years she was very active in the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses serving as the organization’s first female chairperson from 1989-1990. She was an avid gardener, an enthusiastic cook and a skilled and creative quilter. She generously gifted many friends and family members with her beautiful, hand made quilts. She loved her pets and has had many cats, dogs, and at one time, horses. She was a member of the Sodus Bay Yacht Club. Sandi was a 35-year cancer survivor.

Sandi is survived by her husband, William E. Bishop of Sodus, her son, Joel Dougherty, daughter-in-law, Larissa, and grandchildren Abby Williams and husband Brian, Lynlee Jones and husband Mark, Hayden Dougherty and wife Bailey, and five great-grandchildren; her stepson, William Bishop, III and his wife Karen, of Glasgow, KY and their family, and her stepdaughter Joanne Sharp and her husband Daniel of Port St. Lucie, FL and their family. She is also survived by her siblings, Jacqueline Strigl, Jeffrey Jewett and his wife Debbie, and Marsha Jewett-LaPointe, and many nephews and a niece. She is preceded in death by her parents, Pauline and John Jewett.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to special friend Leslie Hance.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sandra and William E. Bishop, Jr. Endowment Fund for Cancer Prevention and Survivorship. Checks payable to the Wilmot Cancer Institute with “Sandra and William E. Bishop, Jr. Endowment” in the memo line. Mail checks to: Wilmot Cancer Institute Advancement Office, 300 East River Road, Box 278996, Rochester NY 14627

Or, online donations can be made using a credit card at https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/cancer-institute/giving/make-a-gift.aspx

In the “Select a Designation” field, please select “Other” and then write in: “Sandra and William E. Bishop, Jr. Endowment.” Or, a gift in memory of Sandra Bishop can be made by writing in her name.