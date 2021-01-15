Bissell-Young, Julian Gerald

WILLIAMSON: Our little angel was called back home to his Lord and Savior on January 11, 2021 before his anticipated birth. Julian was received into heaven under the loving protection of his great grandparents: Andrew and Delores Mitrano and Ruth I. Bissell; uncle: Drew Harrington. Julian is survived by his loving parents: H. Joseph Bissell-Young and Katie Mitrano; sisters: Greenlee Inez and Lilliana Evangeline; brothers: Denzel A. (Ana) Bissell-Young and Joseph L. Bissell-Young; grandparents: Barbara L. Bissell-Erway and Martin Erway, Karen and Scott Smith, Michael and Donna Mitrano, and James Nail; aunts: Davina (Steve) McNaney, Erryn (Zohar) Yaacobi, and Giovanna (Peter) Lerminiaux; uncles: Charles and Timothy Mitrano, Henry Bissell, John (Bernadette) and Jason (Melissa) Young, Lowell (Maura) Kuvin; and many extended loving family members. A memorial mass will be held on (Saturday) January 23, 2021 at 11am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Ontario, NY. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

~ “You are my sunshine”

~ “I’ll love you forever,

I’ll love you for always,

As long as I’m living-and even when I’m not,

My baby you’ll be.”