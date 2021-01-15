Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 15th 2021, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Bissell-Young, Julian Gerald

by WayneTimes.com
January 15, 2021

WILLIAMSON:  Our little angel was called back home to his Lord and Savior on January 11, 2021 before his anticipated birth. Julian was received into heaven under the loving protection of his great grandparents: Andrew and Delores Mitrano and Ruth I. Bissell; uncle: Drew Harrington. Julian is survived by his loving parents: H. Joseph Bissell-Young and Katie Mitrano; sisters: Greenlee Inez and Lilliana Evangeline; brothers: Denzel A. (Ana) Bissell-Young and Joseph L. Bissell-Young; grandparents: Barbara L. Bissell-Erway and Martin Erway, Karen and Scott Smith, Michael and Donna Mitrano, and James Nail; aunts: Davina (Steve) McNaney, Erryn (Zohar) Yaacobi, and Giovanna (Peter) Lerminiaux; uncles: Charles and Timothy Mitrano, Henry Bissell, John (Bernadette) and Jason (Melissa) Young, Lowell (Maura) Kuvin; and many extended loving family members. A memorial mass will be held on (Saturday) January 23, 2021 at 11am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Ontario, NY. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

~ “You are my sunshine”

~ “I’ll love you forever,

I’ll love you for always,

As long as I’m living-and even when I’m not,

My baby you’ll be.”

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Nicoletta, Donetta C.

CLYDE: Donetta Concetta Nicoletta, 99, died on January 14, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital. A private family service was held at St. John’ s Cemetery in Clyde, New York. Donetta was born on February 20 1921 in Clyde, NY the daughter of the late Louis and Mabel Cornell Petrosino. She married Jame Nicoletta on April […]

Read More
Bissell-Young, Julian Gerald

WILLIAMSON:  Our little angel was called back home to his Lord and Savior on January 11, 2021 before his anticipated birth. Julian was received into heaven under the loving protection of his great grandparents: Andrew and Delores Mitrano and Ruth I. Bissell; uncle: Drew Harrington. Julian is survived by his loving parents: H. Joseph Bissell-Young […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square