Obituaries
Bitler, Terry
NEWARK/E. WILLIAMSON: Age 75, passed away on June 1st, 2019 at Newark Wayne Community. He is predeceased by his mom and dad, Forrester and Mary (Petty) Bitler and brother, John. He is survived by his wife, Miriam; children, Brenda Brown, Stewart O’Connell and Terrence Bitler; grandchildren, Stewart Malkowski, Emerson Bitler and Emily Bitler; sister, Loralee Bitler (Roy) Wilferth; aunt, Dolly Wicker; several aunts, uncles, nieces and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be no services at the family’s request. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Latest News
Sodus Central’s Tuck Everlasting Wins Big
The talented cast and crew of Sodus Central’s Spring musical received honors galore for their production of Tuck Everlasting. This...
Newark brings home 12 Elenbe Awards
It was another spectacular night this year for Newark High School as it walked away with another dozen ELENBE awards...
This Week in High School Sports
Recent Obituaries
Vanderlinde John W. “Jack”
SODUS: Age 72, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He was predeceased by...
Bitler, Terry
NEWARK/E. WILLIAMSON: Age 75, passed away on June 1st, 2019 at Newark Wayne Community. He is predeceased by his mom...
Kelsey, Grete O. (Nelson)
NEWARK N.Y./MELBOURNE, FLA: Grete O. (Nelson) Kelsey, a long time teacher at both St. Michael School in Newark, N.Y. and...