Bixby, Lawrence R. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on September 21, 2022 at age 85.

Predeceased by his parents: Raymond and Johanna DeMaree Bixby, brother: Paul Bixby.

Lawrence proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was a passionate farmer, member of the Orphix Fraternity in Williamson and an avid league bowler at the Sodus Bowling Center.

Survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Karen Bixby; children: Larry (Lisa), Christopher (Tammie) and Jeffrey (Kathy Boerman) Bixby, Dona (Scott) Taylor; (7) grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister: Sally (John) Boyd and brother: Maynard (Marilyn) Bixby; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Per Lawrence’s wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pines of Peace.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com