Bixby, Marilyn H. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on December 9, 2022 at age 81.

Predeceased by her parents: Garnet and Dorothy Wright; sister: Gwendolyn Bushart.

Marilyn worked and retired from Agway Energy after 30 plus years. She was a member of the Pultneyville Reformed Church, East Williamson Fire Ladies Auxiliary and the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service. Marilyn enjoyed traveling and camping with friends and family.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Maynard Bixby; children: Michael (Juli) and Kevin (Lori) Bixby; (4) grandchildren; (3) great grandchildren; brother Bryan Wright; sister: Karen (Bart) Davis; sisters in law: Sally (John) Boyd and Karen Bixby; many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held on (Saturday), December 17, 2022 at 10am at the Pultneyville Reformed Church. Private burial in Sunnyside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pultneyville Reformed Church or the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service.

