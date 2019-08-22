Bixby, Marjorie A. 

LYONS: Went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Laurel House at age 79. Marjorie was born the daughter of the late Arthur and Cornelia “Kay” VanKouwenberg Fagner on June 25, 1940 in East Williamson, NY. She retired from Walmart in Newark, NY where she worked as a Department Manager. Marjorie was a long time member of the Woodlane Community Church. She had love for quilting, friends and most importantly her family. Marjorie is survived by her loving children: Kevin Bixby and Tina (John) DeVey; grandchildren: Isaac, Jacob, and Maxwell DeVey; brothers: James and Ronald Fagner; several nieces, nephews, and numerous friends especially “the ladies in the quilt club”. Marjorie was predeceased by her parents: Arthur and Cornelia “Kay” Fagner. A celebration of Marjorie’s life will be held on September 7, 2019 at 11am at the Woodlane Community Church, Newark, NY. In memory of Ms. Bixby, donations may be made to the Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513.