Bixby, Maynard E. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on December 21, 2023 at age 85.

Predeceased by his wife: Marilyn Bixby; parents: Raymond and Johanna Bixby.

Maynard was a self-employed General Contractor for 40 plus years. He was a long time member of the Pultneyville Reformed Church and Orphix Fraternity. Maynard was a past chief of the East Williamson Fire Department and member for 55 years. He enjoyed traveling and camping with friends and family.

He is survived by his sons: Michael (Juli) and Kevin Bixby; (4) grandchildren; (5) great grandchildren; sister: Sally (John) Boyd; many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of Maynard’s life will be held on (Saturday), December 30, 2023 at 10am at the Pultneyville Reformed Church. Private burial in Sunnyside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pultneyville Reformed Church or the East Williamson Fire Department.

