Bixby, Paul E.

NEWARK: Entered into rest on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital at age 80. Predeceased by his wife: Gloria Bixby. Paul was born the son of the late Raymond and Johanna DeMaree Bixby on September 14, 1940 in Sodus, NY. Paul proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1963-1965. He retired from Xerox in Webster, NY after many years of service where he worked as a Fork Truck Operator. He was a past member of the Phelps American Legion, Palmyra Moose Lodge and the Newark Elks Lodge. Paul is survived by his children: Kevin Bixby and Tina (John) DeVey; grandchildren: Isaac, Jacob, and Maxwell DeVey; stepsons: Matthew and Arron Rayno; sister: Sally (John) Boyd; brothers: Lawrence (Karen) and Maynard (Marilyn) Bixby; special friend and caregiver: Stephanie Kidman and “granddaughter” Katelyn; many extended family members and friends. No services will be held at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com