Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 11th 2020, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Bixby, Paul E.

by WayneTimes.com
December 11, 2020

NEWARK: Entered into rest on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital at age 80. Predeceased by his wife: Gloria Bixby. Paul was born the son of the late Raymond and Johanna DeMaree Bixby on September 14, 1940 in Sodus, NY. Paul proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1963-1965.  He retired from Xerox in Webster, NY after many years of service where he worked as a Fork Truck Operator. He was a past member of the Phelps American Legion, Palmyra Moose Lodge and the Newark Elks Lodge. Paul is survived by his children: Kevin Bixby and Tina (John) DeVey; grandchildren: Isaac, Jacob, and Maxwell DeVey; stepsons: Matthew and Arron Rayno; sister: Sally (John) Boyd; brothers: Lawrence (Karen) and Maynard (Marilyn) Bixby; special friend and caregiver: Stephanie Kidman and “granddaughter” Katelyn; many extended family members and friends. No services will be held at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Bixby, Paul E.

NEWARK: Entered into rest on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital at age 80. Predeceased by his wife: Gloria Bixby. Paul was born the son of the late Raymond and Johanna DeMaree Bixby on September 14, 1940 in Sodus, NY. Paul proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1963-1965.  He […]

Read More
Reed, Roy R.

NEWARK: Roy R. Reed, 76, died Thursday (December 10, 2020) at the DeMay Living Center. Private services were held on Saturday December 12th at the East Newark Cemetery. Roy was born in Rochester on December 22, 1943.  He was best known for working at Colacino Electric Store and was a self-employed locksmith. Roy has previously […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square