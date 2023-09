RED CREEK: Barb Bizallion, 74, passed away Sunday evening, August 20 at Sodus rehabilitation and Nursing. In keeping with her wishes their will be no public calling hours or service. Barb was born on November 10, 1948 in Sodus the daughter of the late Everett and Flora (Sampson) Green. She enjoyed Crocheting. She is survived by her children Virginia Swan, Tina Way and Brian Bizallion; grandchildren, Doris Swan and Cody and David Banks; a great grandchild Kayson Relyea; a sister Carol Baily; brothers Clifford, Larry and Dale Green; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Barb is preceded in death by her husband Arthur; a sister Sharon Wolfhanger