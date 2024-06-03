Black, Brian D. “Buzzy”

SAVANNAH: Brian Black, 42, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 24, 2024 at his home.

There will be a celebration of his life will be at a time to be announced.

Family requests memorial contributions be directed to The American Heart Association P.O. Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or to his family, for expenses, Nancy Stowell at 13565 Route 31, Savannah, NY 13146.

Buzzy was born October 29, 1981, in Auburn, the son of the late Norman A. Black and Lynn D. (Waldron) Albano. He graduated from Clyde -Savannah High School in the year 2000. He attended Herkimer and Cayuga County Community Colleges. He worked as a bartender at F & A Rhythm And Booze in Waterloo. He enjoyed shooting darts, watching sports and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his Aunts Nancy Stowell, Sharon Jackson, Erica Baldwin and Uncles Milton and William Black, Dale Laird, Larry (Terri) Waldron, Leon (Dawn) Waldron, David (Dawn) Waldron and many more dear loved ones.

Buzzy was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Milton & Eugenia Black and maternal grandparents Emmett & Shirley Waldron; and Aunt Sylvia Laird and Uncle Robert Snyder.