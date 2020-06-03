Powered by Dark Sky
September 9th 2020, Wednesday
Black, Donald E. 

by WayneTimes.com
June 3, 2020

PALMYRA: On May 27, 2020, Donald suddenly died at age 57. He was predeceased by his father, Ruben C. Black and his brother-in-law, Donald Perks. Donald is survived by his sons, Nicholas R. (Jennifer), Sean M. (Lisa) and Derek J. Black; mother, Shirley L. Black; brothers, David A. and Robert P. (Renai) Black; sister, Cheryl A. Perks; grandsons, Tyler and Kain. Donald was born in Williamsport, PA on April 30, 1963 to Ruben and Shirley Black. He proudly served his country and worked as a COMSEC Specialist for the United States Army, until retiring after 20 years. After the service, Donald went on to work for REDCOM Laboratories in Victor, NY. He was a member of the Canandaigua Moose Lodge #1048 and the Palmyra American Legion, Post 120. Donald was an avid hunter, fisherman an outdoorsman. Above all, Donald loved his family and he will be dearly missed. No prior calling hours.  A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Donald’s memory may be directed to Canandaigua VA Medical Center, Canandaigua.va.gov. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Local Weather

