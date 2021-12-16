Black, Shirley L. (Riling)

CANANDAIGUA: Shirley passed away on December 14, 2021, at age 87. She was born on September 6, 1934, in Spruce Creek, Pennsylvania. Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Ralph F. Riling, Sr. and Beatrice E. Riling (Flood); brothers, Robert P. and Ralph F. Riling, Jr.; sister, Marjorie Irwin; husband, Reuben C. Black; son, Donald E. Black.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Cheryl A. Perks of Ridgeway, Ontario Canada; sons, David A. Black of Manchester, NY and Robert P. (Renai) Black of Canandaigua, NY; grandchildren, Nicholas, Sean, Derek, Shane; great grandchildren, Kain and Tyler; several nieces and nephews.

Shirley was a registered nurse for 25 years. Later in life, Shirley worked as a receptionist and administrative assistant at Mobil Chemical Company, from where she retired in 1995.

Shirley loved spending time with her family, taking vacations to the National Parks and Sanibel Island, Florida. She enjoyed quilting, painting, jigsaw puzzles, and working on the family genealogy.

No prior calling hours. All services will be held at the convenience of the family.