Blair, Barbara A.

MARION: Barbara Blair, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.

All services will be private. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rochester, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hope Hall School, 1612 Buffalo Road, Rochester, NY 14624, in memory of Barbara.

Barbara was born the daughter of the late Herbert and Virginia (Gallagher) Leach on Tuesday, September 02, 1941, in Rochester, NY Barbara attended St. Boniface School and graduated from Monroe High School. She enjoyed reading and watching television, especially scary movies. Barbara liked to spend time with her family and grandchildren.

Barbara will be remembered by her children Marianne Pitoni, Chip (Donna) Blair, and Tim Blair; grandchildren Bailey Blair and Stephen Pitoni; sister, Kate McGraw; many nieces and nephews.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Edward Blair; brothers William and Walter Leach.

