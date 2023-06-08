Blair, Janet L.

ONTARIO: Janet was a loving, strong, caring and fiercely stubborn mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend to many, who left this world too soon, on June 5th, surrounded by family after a long hard-fought battle with cancer.

Janet was known for her fierce blue eyes, her love of gardening, cooking and animals. Her boys and grandsons meant the world to her. The memories and time spent with Janet will be forever missed and cherished. Janet was predeceased by her daughter Sarah Marie and father Sears Blair.

She is survived by her loving mother Joan Blair, her sons, Joshua Duncan (wife Sheri Duncan), Justin Duncan (fiancée Christy St. Louis) and Jeramiah Weston (wife Kristie Weston); her grandchildren Jayson Hovis, Brody Duncan, Jameson Duncan, and Jaxon Duncan; her siblings Steven Blair, Duane Blair, Chris Blair (wife Katie Blair), Lisa Hawkins (Kurt Attenberger) and Timmy Blair; many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at Webster Park’s Lakeview Shelter on June 14th at 3:30 pm. Please visit the tribute wall on Janet’s obituary to leave a condolence at www.fingerlakescremationllc.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lipson Cancer Institute in Janet’s memory.