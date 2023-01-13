Blaisdell, Anne E.

LYONS: Anne E. Blaisdell ,90, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at her home in Lyons.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, January 16, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church, 11 Queen St. in Lyons. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.

Memorials in her name may be made to either: First Presbyterian Church, 11 Queen St., Lyons, NY 14489 or to the American Heart Assoc, 2113 Chili Av., Rochester, NY 14624.

Anne was born in Lyons, NY, on December 24, 1932, the daughter of the late Lee and Marguerite Menuet Edmonds. She graduated from Cornell in 1953 and went on to get her Teaching Certificate from Oswego. She left teaching to start a family with her husband Howard. She was an active member at the 1st Presbyterian Church. For many years, she was the Sunday School Coordinator, sang in the Choir for decades, and various committees within the church. She received the Woman of Faith Award. She had volunteered as a driver for Meals on Wheels. She was a self-taught seamstress and made quilts for many family members, along with being an avid SU Basketball fan and more recently followed the Buffalo Bills. She also loved to watch cooking shows and was a fabulous cook.

Anne is survived by five children Leslie (Steven) Leo, Andrea (Pat) Lunney, Stephanie (William) Lunney, Lauren (Steve) Felker, and Timothy (Kelly) Blaisdell; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, extended family Margaret and Scott Simmons; her best friend Ellie Atkinson; friend and caregiver Barb; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Howard in 1978 and a brother Lee Edmonds.

