Blaisdell, Judith Ann

NORTH ROSE: Age 77, passed away February 16, 2023 in Texas. She was born in Auburn, daughter of the late Kenneth LaDue Sr., and Bertha Fisher LaDue. She retired from Flowers & Things, Sodus as a floral designer. She liked going to Merry-Go-Round theatre, going on group trips with Roberta, enjoyed winters in Texas & birding, traveling with her companion, Jim across the country visiting birding areas, was the treasurer & committee member for the activities group at her RV Park where they planned dinners & events, floral designs, playing computer games, doing various arts & crafts. She loved her kitties, Blackie & Prince. She was very giving & was always helping to do things for others & loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is predeceased by her husband, Ralph Blaisdell.

Survived by her daughter, Brenda (Todd) Barber, companion, Jim Sharpless, stepsons, Ronald (Roberta Fessenden) Blaisdell, and Wayne Blaisdell, brother, Kenneth (Leslie) LaDue, Jr., sisters, Jean (Duane) Parsons, Joyce (Fred) Rotunda, granddaughter, Vanessa Barber, great grandchildren, Israel, and Aaliyah, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Calling hours will take place on Saturday, February 25 from 1-3 with a service following at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. The burial will take place in the spring at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Judith’s name, you may send them to Sandy Meyaard, 1840 S. Bentsen Palm Drive, Lot #40, Palmview, Texas 78572-5263. The money will go to support & continue committee activities at the RV Park where she resided & loved so much