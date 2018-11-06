Blaisdell, Ronald

NEWARK/FAIRVILLE: Ronald Blaisdell died on November 4, 2018, peacefully in his home with his loved one’s by his side. Ronald was predeceased by his parents, Sylvester and Gertrude Blaisdell, and daughter Rhonda. He is survived by his wife Claire (Lyn), daughter Melinda, son Ronald (RB). Grandchildren, Ryan and Courtney; great- grandson Jayson, and special brother and sister in law, Chuck and Rose Frye of Lake Worth, Florida. Ronald was a machine operator at Mobil Chemical, for 25 years, and a bartender at the original Red Rooster, in Fairville. He was a past fireman and EMT in Fairville, for many years. He also coached PAL Little League baseball. He was an auxiliary Police Officer at the Watkins Glen Race Track, an avid golfer, bowler, and hunter. He enjoyed many years of motorcycling, and snowmobiling, in his later years enjoyed horse racing, and card playin . The genuine highlights in his life were his grandchildren, including his four legged ones. Calling hours will be held on Friday , November 9, 2018, 4-7 pm, at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, NY. A celebration of life to follow at the America Legion, 200 East Union St. Newark. Visit pusaterifunerals.com