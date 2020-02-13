Blake, Dennis “Denny” C. 

WOLCOTT: Age 70, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary (Mahaney) in 2006; parents, Rowena and Marshall Blake. Denny is survived by his daughters, Sarah (Brian) Flood of WI, Carolyn (George) Lorenz of Red Creek; grandchildren, Christopher, Cooper and Conner; brothers, Woody (Linda) Blake of NC, Barry (Cindy) Blake of Wolcott; cousins, nieces and nephews. Denny was a lifelong resident of Wolcott. He started his career working alongside his father at the Wolcott Texaco Service Station and later alongside his wife as the owners of the Wolcott Sunoco Service Station. He was always active in and supportive of community organizations. He was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and enjoyed most sports. He served as an umpire for years in the Elks Lodge T-Ball and Little Leagues. Friends and family are invited to call 2:00-4:00 pm Sunday, February 23 at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590, where his Memorial Service will start promptly at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: American Parkinson Disease Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue Staten Island, NY 10305. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Springbrook Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com