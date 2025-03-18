What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Blake, June K. 

March 18, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

CLYDE: June K. Blake, 93, Entered the golden streets and walked through the pearly gates on March 12,2025. .She heard her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, say "Well done thou good and faithful servant".  She was greeted by her son and mother and other family members and friends who had gone before her.

The graveside service will be held on Monday, March 17th at Rose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to Metro World Child,   P.O. Box 695, Brooklyn, New York  11237

Her years of service consisted of volunteering to tutor for Literacy Volunteers of Wayne Country. She also served the local community as a Realitor/ Broker of Road Runner Real Estate. 

She graduated from North Rose High School in 1949 and was the daughter of Eugene and Mary Jane (Messinger) Kepner.

June was a good servant, for serving was her life.  Besides a life of serving God, she served her husband, Lee R. Blake, for 74 1/2 years, who survives her.

She  is  also served her 5 children, 4 of whom survived her.Crystal Racenski (John) of High Point, NC, Melody Martin (Victor) of Brownstown, PA, Pamalee Canterbury (Daniel) of Coppell,  TX, and Brent, Clyde, NY.  She had 8 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren and one Great great on the way. She was predeceased by a son, Larry, her parents, all her brothers and sisters. 

www.barisfuneralhome.com

