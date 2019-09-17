Obituaries
Blake, Mary E.
PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the age of 96. Please join the family for a funeral service at noon on Saturday, September 28 at Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra, 101 East Main Street, Palmyra, NY. Burial will be at 2pm on Monday, September 30 in Hillside Cemetery, Canisteo, NY. Memorials may be directed to Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra. Mary was predeceased by her first husband John Patton Sr., second husband Louis Blake; son John Patton Jr., siblings and their spouses Norma (Ray) Smith, Irene (Walter) Pryor, Mason (Jane), Richard , Fred (Joanne), Donald and Norman Campbell. She is survived by her daughter Roxanne (John) Dobson; brother Thomas (Pat) Campbell; grandson Chad (Laurie) Patton; great-grandchildren Jonathon and Cameron Patton and Ethan Emery; great-great granddaughters Aria and Baylee and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
