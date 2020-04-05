Obituaries
Blaker, Ellen (Cole)
WILLIAMSON/AUBURN: Went to her Heavenly Home on (Friday) April 3, 2020 at age 86. Predeceased by husband, Eugene Blaker; parents: Lawrence and Sadie Cole; sister in law: Gertrude Reeve; brother in law: Norman Pike. Ellen was a life-long school teacher and loved the Lord as her Savior. She is survived by her sisters: Muriel Felker, Bozeman, MT; Lois Pike, Williamson, NY; Mary (Winston) VerHow, Sheridan, MT; Donna Cole, Lakeland, FL; brother: Leslie (Sandra) Cole, Williamson, NY; many extended family members and friends. All services will be held at a later date. Private burial in Macedon Center Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Contributions in loving memory of Ellen can be made to: Reformed Fellowship Church: PO Box 913, Williamson, NY or to the American Heart Association.Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
