Blance, Hazel Sadie

LYONS: Died on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at the age of 86. Hazel is survived by her children: Lin Applegarth, Charles (Bibiana) Applegarth, Lori Pool and Frank Gulick Jr.; 14 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her parent William J.H. and Agnes Blance; sisters Nancy Ann, Suki, Margaret and Judy and brothers James and William. Hazel was a graduate of Gouverneur H.S. and a retiree from Nestles in Fulton, NY. She was an avid square dancer, joining several groups over her many years and loved to jitter-bug with her sister Judy. She also loved to read and enjoyed writing her own stories and loved to knit and crochet creating many beautiful sweaters and baby items for family and friends as well as scarfs, ear warmers and stuffed toys for her grandchildren. She was a (1960’s) member of the Avon Women’s Archery Team. Hazel’s children wish to thank the Wayne County Nursing Home staff who cared for her during her stay on Peppermint Lane as well as the staff and Hospice Team on Memory Lane for all the love and care given to our mother and to us during the final part of her journey home. Family and friends are invited to call from 2- 4pm on Saturday, May 13 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. There will be a private burial in Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur on a later date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Alzheimers Association (www.alz.org), National Breast Cancer Foundation (www.nationalbreastcancer.org, the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or a charity of your choice. Online condolences@www.rlyostfuneralhome.com