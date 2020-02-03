Blandino, Helen M.

NEWARK: Age 73, Helen entered into her eternal rest Saturday, February 1, 2020 with her beloved husband Peter at her side. Born August 9, 1946 in Geneva daughter of the late Frank and Genevieve (Maugiri) Ricci, Helen graduated from DeSalles High School in 1964, attended the Freeman School of Business to prepare for a career with the DDSO in Newark for 36 years. Throughout her career at the Newark Developmental Center, Helen served in many administrative capacities but is primarily known for her love, dedication and compassion for the children and adults who resided there. After retiring, Helen embraced community service with her trademarked zeal and energy. She was the Secretary of the NWCH Auxiliary for 26 years, her love of lighthouses led her to serve as Secretary of the Sodus Bay Historical Society. Her love of her Country was evident as Helen served as Vice Chairman of the Arcadia Republican Committee for over a decade and then her appointment and election to Newark Village Board. As the Board liaison to the Public Library, NAVA, where she also was a Board member Helen listened and advocated fiercely for those causes. Closest to her heart was the Newark Police Department and its Officers and the Newark Volunteer Fire Department and all of its members. Her commitment to the Police Department was shown in her involvement with the restoration and remodeling of the faculty on East Miller Street. Helen loved working with and being friends with all of the employees of the Village of Newark and was always there to advocate for them. Combining her love of all things gardening, Helen embraced her Village responsibility to being instrumental in renovations of Perkins Park, Central Park and the Newark Cemeteries. Her boundless energy led her to her enjoyment of Zumba, Curves and yoga. This does not include the miles that she walked every day or the evenings that she and Peter would drive around the village, park and walk around to see what needed to be worked on. Helen worshiped at St. Michael Parish in Newark. Her faith and strength of her convictions were evident to all who loved her. Helen was a gentle, selfless and generous woman.

Helen is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Peter, their love of each other and deep friendship will be remembered by all who know them. She is also survived by her brother-in-law James Blandino and Sister-in-law Joanne Blandino of Lyons. Her nephew Michael (MaryJo) Blandino and niece Doreen Blandino. She will be loved and remembered by numerous cousins, friends and everyone whose life was touched in so many different ways and times. Friends are invited to celebrate Helen's life at a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Saturday, February 8th at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. To honor Helen's memory and the beautiful care that was given to her, in lieu of flowers please contribute to Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair Street, Newark, New York 14513 or to honor her love of all creatures, the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489.