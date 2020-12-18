Blankenberg, Eleanor M

WILLIAMSON: Went home to her Lord and Savior on (Friday) December 18, 2020 at age 99. Predeceased by her husband: Jacob Blankenberg; granddaughter: Taylor Rae Bliss and son in law: Terry Dinse. Eleanor was a life-long member of the Williamson United Methodist Church and a member of the Myers Community Hospital Twig Association for many years. Survived by her loving children: Walter (Elaine) Blankenberg, Diana Dinse, and Patricia (Larry) Bliss; grandchildren: Marc and Christopher (Melisa) Blankenberg, Laurie (Michael) Barbera, Stacy Dinse (Michael Kop); great grandchildren: Logan, Mason, Cameron, Evan, Arianna, Jacob, Zoey and Stella; nieces, nephews and friends. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Taylor Rae Bliss Memorial Scholarship: c/o of Newark Central School District: 100 East Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513 Family would like to thank the Maplewood Nursing Home for the wonderful care and friendship given to Eleanor for over the past three years. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com