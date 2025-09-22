Blankenberg, Lewis G.

MARION: Lewis G. Blankenberg, 85, passed away on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

The family will greet friends on Friday, September 26, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY 14589. Lewis’ funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m., immediately following calling hours. Interment will take place at Fairville Cemetery.

In memory of Lewis, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Sodus United Third Methodist Church, 58 W Main Street, Sodus, NY 14551.

Lewis was born on April 19, 1940, in Sodus, NY, the son of the late John and Nellie (Vanden Heuvel) Blankenberg. He was raised in Williamson and attended Williamson schools before graduating from Newark High School. Lewis worked as a machinist throughout his career, retiring after more than 40 years with Rockwood Automatic in Rochester. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, spending time with his bowling league, and, in his younger years, pheasant and deer hunting.

Lewis will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Viola Blankenberg; his children, Sharon (Randy) Matthys and Gary Blankenberg; his grandchildren, Lisa Marie (Casey) Trumble, Nicholas Matthys, and Joseph VanDusen; and his great-grandchildren, Allie and Leah. He is also survived by three brothers, two sisters, and several nieces and nephews.

Lewis was predeceased by his seven brothers and one sister.

