Blankenberg, Stanley J.

NEWARK/LYONS: Stanley J. Blankenberg passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home with his loving wife Mary Jane and niece Cheryl Garlock by his side.

Friends may call on Thursday, June 24th from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. A funeral service will be held following calling hours at the funeral home with Pastor Derrick Loperfido officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Marion Cemetery in Marion, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Newark-Arcadia Volunteer Ambulance Inc., 301 Frey St., Newark, NY 14513.

Stanley was born June 18, 1936 the son of the late William and Mary Blankenberg. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. A longtime Newark resident, he retired from IEC in Newark.

He is survived by his wife Mary Jane; a sister Madelyn; several nieces, nephews, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws; his dogs Buddy and Bo; cats Abby, Dora and Charlie Brown.

Stanley was predeceased by his first wife Alyce; a brother Roger Blankenberg; two sisters Lorraine Sawyer and Marilyn Torres-Cruz; a nephew Larry Blake; several aunts, uncles and cousins; his loving dog Suzie.

