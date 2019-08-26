Obituaries
Blankenburg, Clara L.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on August 23, 2019 at age 81. Predeceased by her husband: Richard Blankenburg; parents: Kenneth and Elizabeth (Keeler) Bowen. Clara was a devout Christian who loved music and was Choir Director at North Ontario United Methodist Church. She enjoyed to paint, tend to her gardens and most importantly loved her family. Survived by her loving daughters: Ellen (Todd) Persutte, and Lisa (Mathew) Hart; granddaughters; Jennifer and Sarah; sister: Nancy Troy; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Friday) September 6, 2019 from 5-7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. A celebration of Clara’s life will be held on (Saturday) September 7, 2019 at 11am at the Williamson United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Clara can be made to: Williamson United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
