Blankenburg, Cpl. Richard A.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on April 18, 2019 at 86. Predeceased by his parents: Adrian and Josephine (Russell) Blankenburg; brother: Edward Blankenburg. Richard proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1952 – 1954 during the Korean Conflict attaining rank of Corporal. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star. He retired from Xerox after 30 years of service. Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Clara (Bowen) Blankenburg, daughters: Nancy (David) Stappenbeck, Ellen (Todd) Persutte, and Lisa (Mathew) Hart; grandchildren: Alana, Ilsa, Jennifer, and Sarah; sister in law: Nancy Troy; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Wednesday) May 15, 2019 from 5-7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. A celebration of Richard’s life will be held on (Thursday) May 16, 2019 at 11am at the Williamson United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Richard can be made to: Williamson United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com