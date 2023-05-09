Powered by Dark Sky
Blauvelt, Leslie E.

by WayneTimes.com
May 9, 2023

SODUS:  Leslie E. Blauvelt entered into eternal life, Friday, May 5, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital.

He is predeceased by his loving wife Jean Blauvelt and his granddaughter Stephanie Hess and Baby Boy Blauvelt, brothers and sisters Ruth Kotvis, William Blauvelt, Shirley Timmerman, Barbara Crippen, Robert Blauvelt, Donald Blauvelt, Beverly Smith, Charles Blauvelt, Leta Mitchell. He is survived by his brother Leo; sisters Peg Crippen and Rose Johnson; his children Karen (Billy) Whitt, Michael (Lisa) Blauvelt, Kathy (Leo) Hess; Grandchildren Allysa Blauvelt, Noah and David (Sam) Whitt, Jason(Cory), Jeremy Jordan and Jenna Blauvelt, Catrina (Chris) Boumil, Jessica (Chris) Johnson;14 great grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to call Friday, May 12 from 6 – 9 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus, where Les worked part time. A Funeral service will be Saturday, May 13 at 2 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sodus Rural Cemetery. Immediately following the burial, family and friends are invited to the Marbletown Fire Hall to continue celebrating Les’s life.

Please consider making a memorial contributions in Papa Les’s memory to

Marbletown Fire Department, 6416 Silver Hill Rd, Newark, NY 14513.

Les was born July 9, 1940, in Rochester, the son of the late William W. and Lillian (Gadge) Blauvelt. He retired in 1991 from Kodak where he worked as a handler. While fishing and baseball were hobbies for Les his true passion was service to his community. First at the Sodus Fire Department then his move to the Marbletown Fire Department where he served many roles including Assistant Chief in both departments.

