May 22, 2025
Obituaries

Blazey, William Irving

May 22, 2025
by WayneTimes.com

WALWORTH/MACEDON: It is with great sadness that we announce Bill’s sudden death. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Burdette Henry Blazey and Bernice Allen Blazey. Bill is survived by his loving significant other of 16 years, Pamela Francis, and her sons, (Charles, Chaz, and Chase Francis) and her grandchildren (Aubree, Ace, Amari, Caylah, Chandler, Jibri, Zyion, Ziah, and DJ). They fondly remember Bill as the “best papa.” 

Bill is survived by his siblings, Ron Blazey (Dawn), Ken Blazey (Kathy), and Mary Smith (George). Bill is also survived by nieces and nephews – Darla Blazey, Rhonda Janowiecki, Mike Blazey, Kevin Blazey, Steve Smith, and Scott Smith. In addition to being loved and cherished by the Francis and Blazey families, Bill is also survived by close friends and neighbors.

Bill worked at Burroughs as an engineer and patented a mechanical product. He retired from Kodak after working there for decades as a manufacturing engineer. In retirement, Bill enjoyed pickleball and golf. Beyond that, Bill had a well-known reputation for helping neighbors in need. He generously gave his time and many talents to help others in so many ways. His loss leaves a giant hole in our hearts and lives. 

Per Bill’s request, there will be no calling hours or formal funeral service. The family will be holding a private celebration of life at a later date.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Bill’s tribute wall www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

