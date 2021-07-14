Bliek, Gerald L. “Jerry”

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on (Monday) July 12, 2021 at age 77.

Jerry proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was a lifetime member of the Williamson American Legion Post #394 and the East Williamson Fire Company.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Jane; children: Thomas (Frederick Knopp) Bliek, Timothy Bliek, Nanette (Mark) Dudley, and Lynne (Bradley) Chesebro; grandchildren: Gabrielle, Tyler, William, and Andrew; sisters: Elaine (Jacob) DeVries and Sandra (Paul) Saracen; brother: Robert (Kathy) Bliek; sister in law: Beverly Van Petty; special nieces: Jamie, Julie, Jennifer, Tara, and Erin; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Sunday) July 18, 2021 from 3pm -6pm at Young Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on (Monday) July 19, 2021 at 11am in Sunnyside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory of Jerry to the Wayne County Humane Society.

