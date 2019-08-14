Bliek, Marian L.

WEBSTER/MARION: Entered into rest on August 13, 2019 at the age of 86. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Elwin; son, Daniel; parents, Theofielt and Mary DeWind; sister, Dorothy McWilliams; brother, Francis DeWind; Survived by loving daughter, Dianne (Tim) Provo; grandchildren, Timmy and Jake Provo; Maggie and Pete Bliek; sister, Elizabeth Kouwe; brothers, Mike McGinty, Gerry DeWind; sister in law, Marge DeWind; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. There will be no prior calling hours. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Sunday August 18 1PM till 4PM at the Palmyra VFW, 4306 Route 31, Palmyra, NY 14522. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to U.S. Marine Corps. Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For any donation you must go to www.toysfortots.org/donate Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com