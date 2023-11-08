Powered by Dark Sky
Bliek, Ronald L.

by WayneTimes.com
November 8, 2023

 FAIRPORT: Entered into rest suddenly on November 6, 2023 at the age of 61. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Lloyd and Pauline Johnson, Adrian (Mary) Bliek; aunt, Margaret Johnson. Survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Mary; parents, Ron (Elaine) Bliek; brother, Michael (Laurie) Bliek, sister, Tracy (Doug) Williams; nieces, Brooke and Krystal.

Ron enjoyed bowling, golfing, softball, going to the movies, and was a season ticket holder for 30 plus years for the Rochester Americans Hockey Team. He also was a fan of the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Orioles, and Cincinnati Reds. Ron’s favorite vacation destination was Walt Disney World. While he never said the words, Ron’s actions showed how deeply he cared for his family and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, November 11 12pm - 2pm at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the funeral service will be held 2pm immediately following calling hours. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com

