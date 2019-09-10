Bliss, Donald B.

MARION: Entered into rest on September 7, 2019 at the age of 83. He is predeceased by his wife, Ann; brothers, Arthur Jr., James, Ronald, and Robert; sister, Grace; survived by son, Bruce; and daughter, Lori Bliss; grandsons, David, Samuel, and John Bliss; great-grandson, Evan; sister in law, Romaine Bliss; nieces and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 12-2PM Saturday September 14th at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion where the Funeral Service will be held 2PM immediately following calling hours. Interment Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society of Wayne County,1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 Condolences may be expressed at www.Stevensfhmarion.com