October 3rd 2020, Saturday
Bliss, Donald B.

by WayneTimes.com
September 10, 2019

MARION: Entered into rest on September 7, 2019 at the age of 83.  He is predeceased by his wife, Ann; brothers, Arthur Jr., James, Ronald, and Robert; sister, Grace; survived by son, Bruce; and daughter, Lori Bliss; grandsons, David, Samuel, and John Bliss; great-grandson, Evan; sister in law, Romaine Bliss; nieces and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 12-2PM Saturday September 14th at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion where the Funeral Service will be held 2PM immediately following calling hours. Interment Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society of Wayne County,1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 Condolences may be expressed at www.Stevensfhmarion.com

Recent Obituaries

Meneely, David F

SODUS: Age 57, died Thursday, October 1st, 2020, due to health issues that occured from a motorcycle accident in 2013. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert & Donna Meneely. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen Pettit Meneely of Watertown, NY; daughters, Danielle (Mike) Kirk of Watertown, NY and Jessica Meneely […]

Ocke, Dennis J.

ONTARIO: Dennis was born in Ontario, New York on Sunday, July 27, 1947 and passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the age of 73 years old.  He is predeceased by his parents Irma and John Ocke as well as his brother Duane Ocke and sister Rosemary Switzer.  Dennis is survived by his children, Kirk […]

