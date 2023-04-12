Blondale, Nancy Ann

NORTH ROSE: Nancy Ann Blondale, 80, passed away Saturday, April 8, at Wayne County Nursing Home. She was born in Rose at her family’s home. She loved cooking, her family, and most of all her grandkids. She was a past auxiliary member of the Rose Fire Department.
She is predeceased by her husband, Roger Blondale, brother, Wade “Mike” Poole, sister, Joyce Verstraete.
Survived by her children, Ronald (April) Blondale of Erie PA., Barry (Jennifer) Blondale of Churchville, and Kim (John) Bullock of Newark, sister, Cheryl (Tom) Bailey, sister in law, Elaine Poole, grandchildren, Brittney (Aaoron) Merski, Brooke Blondale, Ronnie Blondale, Austin Blondale, Aaron Blondale, Alex Blondale, Andrew Blondale, Lauren (Connor Casselman) Bullock, and Megan Bullock, great grandchildren, Saydee Mae Merski, and Devon Merski, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Saturday, April 15, 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM with a service at 2:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, burial at Rose Cemetery, reception to follow at Rose Fire Department. For those wishing to make contributions in Nancy’s name they may do so to the Rose Fire Department, 4081 Main St. Rose, NY 14512.
NEWARK: Linda C. DeRycke passed away peacefully on April 6, 2023. She was born October 30, 1949 in Newark Ny. She worked at Newark Development Center. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She would tell you her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Morris and Helen […]
NORWICH/LYONS: Irma G. DeRoose, 75, formerly of Sherburne and more recently of the Chenango Valley Home in Norwich died peacefully on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital. She died in the comfort of her two dear friends, Ann Holbert and John Antonowicz. Irma was born on November 14, 1947 in Lyons, NY, […]