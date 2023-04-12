Blondale, Nancy Ann

NORTH ROSE: Nancy Ann Blondale, 80, passed away Saturday, April 8, at Wayne County Nursing Home. She was born in Rose at her family’s home. She loved cooking, her family, and most of all her grandkids. She was a past auxiliary member of the Rose Fire Department.

She is predeceased by her husband, Roger Blondale, brother, Wade “Mike” Poole, sister, Joyce Verstraete.

Survived by her children, Ronald (April) Blondale of Erie PA., Barry (Jennifer) Blondale of Churchville, and Kim (John) Bullock of Newark, sister, Cheryl (Tom) Bailey, sister in law, Elaine Poole, grandchildren, Brittney (Aaoron) Merski, Brooke Blondale, Ronnie Blondale, Austin Blondale, Aaron Blondale, Alex Blondale, Andrew Blondale, Lauren (Connor Casselman) Bullock, and Megan Bullock, great grandchildren, Saydee Mae Merski, and Devon Merski, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Saturday, April 15, 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM with a service at 2:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, burial at Rose Cemetery, reception to follow at Rose Fire Department. For those wishing to make contributions in Nancy’s name they may do so to the Rose Fire Department, 4081 Main St. Rose, NY 14512.

