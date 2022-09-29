Blondale, Roger E.

ROSE: Roger E. Blondale, age 84, passed away September 27, 2022, at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

He was born in Sodus, November 17, 1937. Prior to retirement, he was a developmental engineer at Mobil Chemical in Macedon. He had a private pilot license and enjoyed flying his plane, was on the planning board for the Town of Rose, was a past member of the Rose Fire Department, and enjoyed driving stock cars. Above all, Roger loved his family.

He is predeceased by his mother Katherine Blondale Brendes, stepfather Bernard Brendes, and brother Ralph Brendes.

Survived by his wife, Nancy A. Poole Blondale, daughter, Kimberly (John) Bullock of Newark, sons, Ron (April) Blondale of Erie PA, and Barry (Jennifer) Blondale of Churchville, brother, Nick Brendes, sisters, Bernice (Harold) Hughson, Karen Lewis, Patricia (Steve) Hutchinson, grandchildren, Lauren Bullock, Megan Bullock, Brittany (Aaron) Merski, Brooke Blondale, Ronnie Blondale, Austin Blondale, Aaron Blondale, Alexander Blondale, Andrew Blondale, great grandchildren, Saydee Mae Merski, and Devin Merski, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Saturday, October 01, 11:00-2:00 with a funeral service at 2:00 at the Farnsworth- Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, burial to follow at Rose Cemetery, a get together at the Rose Fire Department following the commital. For those wishing to make contributions in Roger’s name they may do so to the Rose Fire Department, PO Box 63, Rose NY 14542.

www.catoredcreek.com