NEWARK: Patricia Belle Bartle Blondell, peacefully passed with family by her side on September 30, 2019. She was born in Newark on May 26, 1938 daughter of William Bartle and Mabel Robinson Bartle. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Marilyn Minier. Survived by her sister Nancy Pizzirusso, 6 children Arlene Frey, Renita (Greg) Jock, Timothy, Terry (Kay), Laurie Kingsbury and Mathew Potter. 8 grandchildren Jeremy, Daniel, Benjamin, Samantha, Kazumi, Kiley, Nathaniel, and Ashton. 3 Great-grandchildren: Dillon, Zoe, and Madelyn. Many nieces and nephews. Long time companion Donald Potter. A private memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com