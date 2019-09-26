Bloomer, Nancy K. 

CANANDAIGUA/NEWARK: Nancy Knight Bloomer passed away on September 23, 2019, aged 92 in Canandaigua, New York. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 183 N. Main St. Canandaigua, New York. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Born on August 7, 1927 in Newark, New York, to the late T. Spencer Knight and Mabel Anderson Knight, Nan attended Newark schools, Northampton School for Girls and proudly graduated from Wellesley College in 1948. Married to Charles Kemper Bloomer (deceased) in 1949, they had two children, Margaret Knight Bloomer Naus and Charles Kemper Bloomer, Jr. Nan gave her time to many organizations, serving on several library boards and hospital auxiliaries, as well as serving on the vestry and as warden at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Newark. She was a trustee at Hobart William Smith Colleges from 1978-1991. In 2003, she and Kemp moved to Ferris Hills in Canandaigua, where she worked with the Storybook Project at the Ontario County jail. She enjoyed gardening and studied Early American Decorative Arts for many years. She loved making cookies for folks incapacitated by illness and was often referred to as “the cookie lady”. She is survived by her daughter Margo Naus and son Chip (Penny); grandsons, James L. (Gabrielle) Naus and Jesse B. (Taylor) Naus, Joseph Serrett and two great granddaughters, Charlotte and Vera. She was also predeceased by her brother Tom Knight. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Storybook Project, c/o St. John’s Church, 183 North Main Street, Canandaigua, New York 14424. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com