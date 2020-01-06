Blyth, Joanna Jennings

MACEDON: Born January 4, 1932 to Marjorie Easton and W. Charles Jennings of Macedon, New York, passed peacefully on January 2, 2020 after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s. Joanna is pre-deceased by her husband, John E. Blyth, and her sister, Eleanor Jennings Savastano. Joanna is survived by her four children: Geoff (Tammy) Blyth, Jennifer (Tom) Schmandt, Jane (Douglas Mesara) Blyth, Jim (Julie)Blyth and her eight grandchildren: Elizabeth and Christopher Blyth, John, James and Katherine Warren, Anna and Meghan Schmandt and Henry Blyth. Joanna graduated from Macedon High School in 1949. She later graduated from St. Lawrence University in 1953. She worked at the University of Rochester before becoming a full-time mother and homemaker. Joanna and John were married in August, 1963 and began raising their family in their hometown of Macedon, NY. Joanna was active as a volunteer at the children’s school when they were young. Later she became very active in the Order of the Eastern Star, Girl Scouts and the United Way of Wayne County. She spent many years volunteering at the local and council level for Girl Scouts and was the first female President of the United Way of Wayne County. Joanna was always active caring for her home and gardens, volunteering and walking. Her Christmas cookie assortment was legendary, with friends waiting each year for a coveted plate of them. She most loved spending time with her family at their cottage on Lake Ontario and later at her beloved camp in the Adirondacks. A Celebration of Joanna’s life is being planned for May 16, 2020.