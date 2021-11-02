Boden, John D.

SODUS/NEWARK: John D. Boden, 73, died on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Services will be held at a later date.

Mr. Boden was born in Lyons, NY on December 10, 1947, the son of the late Carl and Frances O’Brien Boden. He was a graduate of Clyde Central School. Over the years, he worked for several companies in the area and retired from Wal-Mart. He served his Country in the U.S. Army. Fishing with his brother was a great joy. John enjoyed NASCAR and watching football.

He is survived by his wife Margaret; a son Jason; two grandchildren Savannah and Justin; three sisters Betty Housel, Mary (Lloyd) Monroe, and Janet (John) DeVito; a brother Carl Boden; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; a son Joshua; two sisters Donna Logue and Nellie Whittacker; two nephews Richard and Darryl.

His family would like to thank the people at Newark Wayne Community Hospital for the care and compassion that they gave to John and his family.

