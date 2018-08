ROCHESTER/SODUS: Joshua James Boden, 39, died on July 28, 2018 at his home in Irondequoit. Josh was born on September 21, 1978 in Canandaigua, the son of John and Margaret Johnson Boden. He was a self employed construction sub-contractor in Rochester. He is survived by his parents John and Margaret Boden of Sodus; a brother Jason of Sodus; his children Samantha Boden and Justin Kruase. All arrangements are private. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com