Boden, Patricia L. (Davis)

NEWARK: Patricia L. Boden, 82, died Tuesday (October 19, 2021) at the Laurel House of Care

Friends may call from noon til 2 PM on Sunday (October 24th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, followed by a funeral service at 2 PM. Family and Friends are invited to a Celebration of Pat’s life following at the Newark Elks Lodge, 223 S. Main St. Newark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513; where she received compassionate and wonderful care.

In Newark, Patricia was the first baby born in the year of 1939, on January 2, the daughter of Harry and Elma (DuBois) Davis. She was a Certified Nursing Aid with Genesee Regional Home Care for twenty-five years. Her loves included dancing, traveling and spending quality time with her grandchildren. Her fondest memories were created at Walt Disney World. Special family moments included boating and camping throughout the Country.

Her underiiable love, forgivingness, and generosity is what we will all remember Patricia by...”Be Kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other just as Christ forgave you” Eph 4:32. Always find something good in everyone. And a quote by Thumper, “If you can’t say Nuffin’ nice don’t say Nuffin’ at all.

Patricia is survived by her husband of nearly 59 years, Carl W. Boden, Sr.; three daughters Tina (Kathy) Gravino, Corrina (Matt) DeJohn, Tammy (Chris) Bushart; three sons Carl Jr. (Kathy), Scott (Susanne) Troy (Lynda) Boden; she will be dearly missed by 16 grandchildren, 7 great-grand children; sisters and brothers-in-laws; many nieces and nephews and her many life long loving friends.

She is predeceased by her parents; a special grandmother Lula DuBois; brothers Allen and Lou Davis; a sister Virginia Nieves and special sister-in-law Donna Logue.

