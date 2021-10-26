Boehmler, Mark F.

PALMYRA;:Age 66, passed unexpectedly on October 18, 2021. Mark was born on November 2, 1954 in Canandaigua, NY to his parents Frederick and Claris Boehmler (Schwing) who both predeceased him.

Mark grew up in Palmyra, NY and graduated from Pal-Mac in 1973. He worked for the Pal-Mac School District for 20 years, followed by several years at Spinco Metal Products in Newark where he made many friends.

He was an avid sports fan - always loyal to his Yankees and Bills - who also loved the old westerns, classic 60’s TV, and The Three Stooges. He was known to his family and friends as a good-hearted, kind, and generous man who loved deeply even though he couldn’t always find the words to express it. He is survived by his sweet daughter Lindsey Strika (William); niece Sarah Shoots (John); beloved grand-nephew, Sam, and grand-niece, Hannah; and his sister Lisa Galardi (Ron) whom he called every other day at exactly 6:30pm to stay in touch. She loved him dearly and will miss him and his calls very much.

Mark will be honored at a private service at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Palmyra Community Center at www.palmyracommunitycenter.org or mailed to 424 Stafford St., P.O. Box 404, Palmyra, NY 14522.

