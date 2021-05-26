Boerman, Carol Ann

WILLIAMSON/MACEDON: Entered into rest peacefully on January 3, 2021 at age 78.
Predeceased by her parents: Henry and Mabel (Provost) Fox. Survived by her loving children: Donna and Mark (Beth) Boerman; grandchildren: Sarah Schultz, Nathan (Christine) and Adam (Taylor) Boerman, Rachel (Justin) Devlin and Rebecca Boerman; great grandchildren: Caleb, Caroline, Isabelle, Allison, and Isaac; sisters: Marlene Sargent and Betty (Bud) Lum; many extended family and numerous friends.
Calling hours will be held on (Saturday) June 12, 2021 from 1pm - 3pm followed by Carol’s memorial service at 3pm at the Second Reformed Church: 3757 Mill Street, Marion, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Carol can be made to the Second Reformed Church of Marion.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
