Boerman, Carol Ann

WILLIAMSON/MACEDON: Entered into rest peacefully on January 3, 2021 at age 78.
Predeceased by her parents: Henry and Mabel (Provost) Fox.
Survived by her loving children: Donna and Mark (Beth) Boerman; grandchildren: Sarah Schultz, Nathan (Christine) and Adam (Taylor) Boerman, Rachel (Justin) Devlin and Rebecca Boerman; great grandchildren: Caleb, Caroline, Isabelle, Allison, and Isaac; sisters: Marlene Sargent and Betty (Bud) Lum; many extended family and numerous friends.
Calling hours will be held on (Saturday) June 12, 2021 from 1pm - 3pm followed by Carol’s memorial service at 3pm at the Second Reformed Church: 3757 Mill Street, Marion, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Carol can be made to the Second Reformed Church of Marion.
ELBRIDGE: Thomas James DeRenzo’s, age 58, formerly of Clyde, long and courageous battle with cancer ended peacefully at his home in Elbridge on Monday, May 3, 2021, surrounded by friends and family. Intermit will be at the St. John’s Cemetery in Clyde at the family’s convenience. Tommy was born in Lyons on March 24, 1963 […]
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on May 20, 2020 at age 63. Lisa enjoyed her work at Ames, Trident Manufacturing and Wayne ARC. A celebration of Lisa’s life will be held on May 15, 2021 at 1pm at the Williamson Driftriders Snowmobile Club: 7639 N. Centenary Rd, Sodus, NY 14551. Online condolences can be expressed at […]