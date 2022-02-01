Boerman, Harold

MARION: Harold went to Heaven January 8, 2022, while a patient in Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. He was born in Marion NY to Peter Nicholas Boerman and Mary Sarah (Zonneville) Boerman. He is survived by his brother, David (Ann) Boerman, predeceased by his sisters, Sarah Wallace and Lorraine Fox; his brother, Richard Boerman.

He loved working with numbers and received a degree in business. After a short time at Kodak, he went into Insurance, opening an office in Marion, and later Boerman Tax Accounting in Palmyra. Harold looked forward to attending tax seminars around the country, which provided him an opportunity to travel, which he enjoyed so much. Many of his clients became good friends.

His hometown friendly and honest nature earned him respect and trust from his clients. He also started a payroll business in Palmyra and both businesses later returned to Marion. He loved being part of the Marion Community and looked forward to working on hometown events and various organizations.

Harold had many interests. In his younger years he loved traveling on his motorcycle (and later car, bus, plane and cruise ship). He loved planting and working on a large garden each year, he did woodworking in his spare time, and perhaps his favorite was playing Santa Claus for over 30 years.

He loved meeting and visiting with adults and children alike and he would always go the extra mile to help a friend or a stranger in need. Harold also loved animals and the last 13 years of his life his loyal kitty, Jesse Jane, was his beloved companion. He said she was the best birthday gift he ever received.

Memorial donations for Harold can be made to Second Reformed Church of Marion, 3757 Mills Street, Marion, NY 14505 or Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County Road House, Lyons,

NY 14489. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com