Boerman, Richard D. “Dick”  

NEWARK: Richard D. Boerman “Dick”, 82, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, July 18, 2022.

Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 26th from 4 to 7 PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 27th at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made either St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513 or the Newark Wayne Community Hospital Foundation P.O. Box 571, Newark, NY 14513.

Born in Buffalo, New York on July 15, 1940, the son of the late Adrian and Evelyn Fisher Boerman, Dick was a graduate of Newark Senior High School, Class of 1958 and served as a Reservist in the New York State Army National Guard for six years. He and his beloved wife Sandy met in high school, and they never looked back. Together they shared countless adventures and travels while creating a family of which he was immensely proud.

A compassionate and sincere man, Dick dedicated his life in service to others through banking and community involvement. His career in banking spanned nearly forty years and it allowed him the opportunity to work in a variety of roles from branch manager to Vice President for corporate lending. Throughout his career Dick worked with three area banks: Ontario National, Lincoln Rochester, and JP Morgan Chase, from which he retired with more than 25 years of service. Upon retirement from banking, he joined Newcut Inc. to serve in a managerial role. Within his community he led and supported numerous civic organizations, serving as president of Newark Rotary, Newark Country Club, and treasurer of the Newark Wayne Community Hospital Foundation. In addition, he played an active role in the local United Way chapter and served as a member of the finance committee at St. Michael Church for several decades.

Dick is survived by his wife Sandy of 57 years, their four children: Kristin (James) Kommer of Newark, Richard “Rick” (Mary-Theresa) Boerman of Rochester, Brian (Keeley) Boerman of Lansing, and Elise (Tony) Comella of Newark and beloved grandchildren: Brenna (Greg Curtis), Ryan (Kelly Eberle), Zack (Teagan Dolan), Bethany, Jerry, Jack, Iris, A.J., Fisher, and one great grandchild Maeve.

