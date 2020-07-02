Boerman, Richard “Dick” G.

MARION/FAIRPORT: Entered into rest on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 87. Predeceased by his parents, Jacob and Elizabeth Boerman. Survived by his children, Susan (Edward) Sherman, Gerald Boerman; grandchildren, Randi and Eddie Sherman; James Mooney, Jacob Boerman; great-grandchildren, and many good friends. Dick is a Veteran of the Marines. He was the first Constable for the Town of Marion, where he worked alongside the NYS Police for 8 years. Dick finished his career in the banking business, retiring from Marine Midland Bank. Friends and family are invited to call Tuesday, 10-11AM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the funeral will be held at 11AM immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Second Amendment Radio Show, 100 Boardman St.,Rochester, NY 14607. Masks and Social Distancing will be Required. Interment Marion Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com